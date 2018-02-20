‘Review of Party Planning Policies’

Friends of the East Coast Inc has reviewed the planning policies of the major parties for the forthcoming State Election.

For details see: http://friendsoftheeastcoast.org/state-election-policies.html

Both the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and The Greens have announced planning policies. The Liberal Party has not published any planning policies for this election.

Comparing policies, the ALP platform is lighter on detail and makes very few firm promises.

The Greens provide more detail and make a number of firm promises.

The ALP announces spending of $220,000 per year on planning services for the next four years. The Greens announce spending ten times that amount on planning services.

Both the ALP and The Greens accept the new Tasmanian state-wide Planning Scheme, due to be fully implemented during 2018 if the Liberals form a majority government after the election.

Whichever party wins government a new Tasmanian state-wide Planning Scheme will be adopted in one form or another.

Overall, The Greens’ policy is closer to Friends of the East Coast’s planning policy, ( which can be viewed at: http://friendsoftheeastcoast.org/tasmania-faces-new-planning-future.html )

Review of the state-wide planning scheme

However, both the ALP and The Greens announce they would review the new Planning Scheme.

The ALP promises to commence a review early in government, when the new scheme may not even be in place.

The Greens promise a “full” review of the State Planning Provisions.

The Tasmanian planning system, planning for the future

Planning for the future, expanding the vision for planning in Tasmania, is an area where there is significant difference between the ALP and The Greens.

The Greens are very critical of the limited view of the Liberals’ approach to planning reform and the consequent narrow approach to land planning demonstrated by the proposed new Tasmanian Planning Scheme.

The Greens detail a number of state policy areas and commit to increase resources to the Tasmanian Planning Commission to develop these policies.

This includes an overdue review of the State Coastal Policy.

Local Provision Schedules

Local Provision Schedules (LPSs) are the components of the new Planning Scheme relevant to each municipal area. They are essentially the replacements of the current local planning schemes. LPSs will consist of zones maps and any special provisions for local character, etc. From a community perspective, the LPSs will determine the future local character of planning in Tasmania.

The ALP policy on LPSs is quite vague. The Greens foreshadow a review of the LPS process:

Role of Local Government

The ALP has a significant focus on the role of local government in planning matters. In contrast The Greens hardly mention local government but focus more on the role of the Tasmanian Planning Commission.

Rights of appeal

On the topic of appeals, The Greens have a more developed policy than the ALP.

Both the ALP and The Greens focus on improving access to information and appeals.

The ALP proposes $220,000 per year to fund professional advice and support for “people”.

The Greens propose a similar amount for legal and planning advice for “communities”.

Ministerial powers and the role of state government

The Greens are much more concerned about Ministerial powers than the ALP. The Greens express concern about the current Major Projects legislation.

Developments in National Parks

Both the ALP and The Greens have similar but different policies on developments in National Parks.

Additional policy areas

The Greens specify several additional policies focused on a range of topical planning areas, such as city building height limits, and the return of the Environmental Living Zone.

The ALP offers no comparable policies.

Overall assessment

In terms of planning principles, strategic development, community involvement, improving amenity and curtailing Ministerial control, Friends of the East Coast Inc believes The Greens offer a more attractive policy package.

Read our comparison at http://friendsoftheeastcoast.org/state-election-policies.html

http://www.friendsoftheeastcoast.org