Respect The Earth ... Tarkine Heritage under Siege!

Disturbing revelations of degenerative ethics

Why do people destroy nature and culture? Why do some defile the earth around them?

The rednecks of the Tarkine believe they reserve the right to go where they choose, and do what they want, whilst most of us are at loss to why anyone would choose to live by this disrespectful ethic.

The Tarkine region seems to be Tasmania’s last frontier where natural and cultural values are highly disregarded and wanton destruction prevails.

This is no way to treat one of our island’s special places.

Despoliation of our heritage is inane, myopic. It is also counter-productive to economic prosperity, and leads towards spiritual poverty.

Many Tarkine off-road visitors may claim they love to visit the area but if you love something then how can you desecrate it?

*Ted Mead first visited the Tarkine’s coastal wildness back in 1985. At that point in time the region was still open to grazing and was low key for off-road recreation as quad bikes had barely been introduced to Tasmanian then. In the last 2 decades recreational activities have increased to the region dramatically, and along with that so did the insensitive impacts. Ted is still mystified as to why some who claim to love these remote places disrespect them, and even wantonly choose to destroy such heritage?