‘Reminiscent of a tin-pot dictatorship ... ’

A STATEMENT FROM ANDREW WILKIE REGARDING THE CANCELLATION OF PARLIAMENT

The Government’s decision to cancel parliament is scandalous and reminiscent of a tin-pot dictatorship.

There’s plenty of work for the House of Representatives to go on with while the Senate considers the Marriage Equality Bill, in particular sorting out the citizenship fiasco.

However I will not attend Canberra next Monday, like the ALP and some cross-benchers, because it would be a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Instead I’ll take the opportunity to keep working in my community and stay well clear of the ridiculous political nonsense going on in Canberra.