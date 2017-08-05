Remembering Irish exile 150 years on ...

Remembering the passing of Irish exile, Thomas Francis Meagher, will be theme of two major addresses to be given at the historic St Johns Catholic Church Richmond, on Sunday, 27th August.



Thomas Francis Meagher was political exile to Tasmania in 1849. He married a Tasmanian girl, Catherine Bennett and had a child to her, Emmet Fitzgerald who died in infancy. The baby’s grave lies to the entrance of the church.



Meagher escaped from Tasmania in 1851 and fled to the United States where he became a General in the American Civil War. His Tasmanian wife died in Ireland. Meagher remarried and became Governor of the (then) Territory of Montana where he died late July 1867 under mysterious circumstances.



Two Tasmanian historians and authors will be lecturing at the church from 2pm. Mr Reg Watson will be addressing Meagher’s life from Ireland to Tasmania and to Montana USA. Dr Christina Henri will be addressing unknown aspects of his life and her involvement in producing bonnets on the Meagher family’s behalf. These bonnets will be blessed by Father Terry Rush priest of St John’s who will also be MC.



Entry donation will be $5 which will include afternoon tea in the church hall following the lectures. There, Reg will be launching the new edition of his book, “The Life and Times of Thomas Francis Meagher” which will be for sale and signing. RRP $25, but on the day $20.



“The historic Richmond church is very apt for the event,” said Reg. “The then priest, Father Dunne, was a strong supporter of Thomas Francis Meagher,” he added.

Reg Watson is a Tasmanian historian and author with 48 years of published experience. His articles (now in excess of a thousand) has been published locally, nationally and internationally. He has 17 books to his credit and is often interviewed on radio/television. He regularly is invited as a guest speaker at various functions, service clubs, associations and historical groups.