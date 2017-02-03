Religious freedom cannot be allowed to dwindle ...

Australia is still the lucky country because we live in a pluralist society whereby competing ways of life co-exist in relative harmony. Freedom of speech and freedom of religion are two fundamental rights that make our way of life so good.

However, when free debate is not conciliatory it can sometimes manifest itself in aggressive and sometimes unruly, and violent behaviour. These moments directly challenge our civilised society and the free exchange of ideas.

In our post-modern world religious freedom has been put under increasing pressure. In one of the more extreme cases in June 2015 in the United States in an act of extreme hate a man entered the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina killing nine people.

Religious and political organisations constantly receive threats and are persecuted on a regular basis by groups who do not share the same views.

In many ways, these types of acts of violence and abuse are just a drop in the ocean of what some organisations face. In particular, religious organisations receive acts of intimidation and death threats on a regular basis. With the rise of social media it is so easy for people to abuse and intimidate people using this technology. This behaviour should never be tolerated as it will never be acceptable in a civilised society. Such intolerance and aggression demonstrates a malicious attack on our entire community because it attacks the very fabric of our peaceful way of life.

When harmony and cohesion turn into anger and violence it is symptomatic of a larger problem in a society. Many now argue that religion no longer has a place in our society. I sincerely disagree with this view. I am of the view that religion still plays an important role within our community. Religion is an important aspect of our pluralist society.

Freedom of religion is guaranteed under section 106 of the Australian Constitution. For hundreds of years religion has been practiced in relative harmony. Our cultural traditions, values, norms and political and judicial systems have been influenced by religious traditions and for so many Australians religion provides them with a sense of who they are and how they act on a daily basis. For others it does not.

However, respect is a two way street and fundamental to civilised society.

Although Australia may not be as religious as it once was many Australians still are. Regardless of whether you are religious or not the majority of us do respect an individual’s right to practice their faith as long as it does not impinge upon another person’s legal rights.

In reality, Australia has a diverse range of religious and spiritual beliefs. ABS Statistics (unfortunately not the most recent due to the Turnbull Government’s Census fiasco) reveal that around 60 % of Australians classify themselves as Christian, 25% identify themselves as Catholic and 17% identify as Anglican. And many do not identify with any religion.

All Australians regardless of their religion deserve to practice in peace, free from persecution and certainly free from intolerant and violent acts which attack our community as a whole.

Tolerance, compassion and understanding are all fundamental to a well-functioning and civilised society. Tolerance at its most basic level amounts to respect. Respect for others, respect for their right to share a different view from your own and respect for their right to free speech and free practice of their religion or faith.

The presence of intolerance only provides opportunities to make our community stronger. Conflict is normal but how we act to be more inclusive is what really counts. The fact we can exchange ideas and make arguments based on evidence and values and negotiate a position in a civilised manner makes us human.

It seems that 2017 will be a year where religious freedom is again tested. US President Donald Trump seems committed to division and has already singled out a religion, trying to divide people across the United States.

As you speak out and share your views this year I ask you to do it in the context of the great society we live in. A pluralist and compassionate society whereby we can all live in harmony together.

*Senator Helen Polley is shadow assistant minister to the leader (Tasmania) and shadow assistant minister for the ageing