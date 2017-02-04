Releasing vulnerable people from the oppression of our own government ...

*Pic: Adam Richards passes by a police 4WD ...



Adam Richards nears the end of the trek ...



The trek is ended ... Adam Richards and Adam Thorn



Rod Bower, with Adam Thorn



Rod Bower and Adam Thorn



The “boat regatta” ...

Archbishop Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Adam and Ned have chosen not to be neutral, they have chosen to side with the oppressed, and so must we.

Adam and Ned have walked almost 1200km, but they have not done this alone. People are walking… all over this planet people are walking… walking to escape oppression, violence and abuse… walking hopefully toward a better, safer, more animated life. We must walk with them, if not physically, then in spirit.

We must not… we cannot walk away from them. Only toward them… only with them.

There are those in our own country, and in many developed nations throughout the world, who refuse to walk with the oppressed, the asylum seeker and the refugee. Not only do they refuse to walk with them, they feel the need to run from them. What makes them feel the need to run? Fear! Fear of the other… yes… bet even more so, fear of the fragility of their own life situation.

Of course in the developed world life is never as tenuous as marketing machines would have us believe, and certainly never as frightening as populist politicians and megalomaniac manipulators need us to believe.

If we want to release some of the world’s most vulnerable people from the oppression of our own government, if we want to close the camps, if we want to liberate those who seek nothing more than freedom to live in peace, then we must first free the Australian people from the grip of the populism, nationalism and fear that crushes their humanity, and denies the humanity of the vulnerable.

For this to be achieved we need three basic things.

In this post truth world where alternative facts seem to win the day, we must have an absolute commitment to not only truth and fact, but also the conscious integration of the two.

Secondly, we must have an absolute commitment to non-violence in thought, word and deed. As Dr. King said “ I will not only refuse to kill my enemy I will refuse to hate him.” We must oppose the rise of this new form of nationalism with every fibre of our being, but the moment one violent act is committed for the cause is the moment the cause is lost.

Thirdly we must appreciate the incredible value of personal experience and relationship in changing people’s minds, in enabling them to move from the house of fear to the house of love. This will neither be an easy road to walk… nor will it be a short journey. Sadly I think I have come to see that we are a very long way from once again becoming a Nation that we can be utterly proud to identify with, and to call our own. But if we do not continue the journey… we will never get there.And so we remain people of hope… giving hope to the hopeless.

We will not give up. We will not only tell the truth, we will live the truth that every human being is of equal value and dignity. We will not only talk about peace, we will live peace by intentionally choosing peaceful hearts and peaceful minds. We will not only talk about generosity, we will live generosity and welcome people of other faiths and cultures into our country and into our lives. Further, we will help our brothers and sisters build friendships with those who live in the house of fear until the foundations of that house crumble. And then together, we can build the house of love.

Adam and Ned, we congratulate you both. In a nation that appears to be losing it’s national soul, the impacts of your generous and selfless act of walking for those who have no voice, who are unable to continue their own life’s journey, can never be taken away… or negated… or forgotten. You two incredible human beings have walked us down the street in which the house of love can be built… it us now up to us to take this journey with others. For the sake of our nation and all humanity… we must do this… we will do this… we cannot fail.

And so may your god bless you and if you don’t have one may you bless one another.

*Fr Rod Bower is a priest in Gosford Anglican Diocese

A symbolic “boat regatta” on Lake Burley Griffin also coincided with the completion of Adam and Ned’s long and arduous walk. Ned Thorn and supporters intend to remain for the opening of Federal Parliament on Tuesday 7 February 2017. Adam is due back at work in Adelaide. However, young Ned and fellow activists will present the petition to the Australian Federal Parliament, with the names that have been collected during his walk, and by other activists on the car convoy and elsewhere. A rally was also be held in Sydney today at 2pm, near St James Station, Hyde Park North, corner Elizabeth & Market Streets, City.

Close the camps now and #bringthemhere. #canberrawalk.