‘Record rain, flash flooding inundate CBD and parts of southern Tasmania. Vid’

*Pic: The bricks in the rivulet’s tunnels date back to the 19th century. 936 ABC Hobart: Damien Peck. The Rivulet flooded last night ...

Cars have floated down Hobart CBD streets and homes and businesses have been evacuated as flash flooding hit the city following record rainfall overnight.

Hobart city recorded more than 100 millimetres of rain in a single day for the first time ever in May — doubling the previous record.

It is understood to be only the fifth time since 1893 that the city has recorded more than 100mm in a day in any month with the State Emergency Service describing it as “an extreme weather event”.

Hobart resident Monte Bovill said the streets of the city were like rivers.

“Macquarie Street, which is the main street in Hobart, had probably two dozen cars just lying there on the road, that had been swept down,” he said.

“It was really crazy to see what used to be a road was literally a river.”

The University of Tasmania was hit by flooding with students posting videos of a tide of water engulfing the corridors of the science block.

It is understood the faculty of law building has also flooded.

Mr Bovill, a student at the University of Tasmania, was on campus when the flooding occurred.

“A lot of people had to be evacuated and I know that a number of rooms have been flooded. It just seems so eerie at the campus …

Read more here