Racists are ugly?

In conservative Australia, increasingly that old adage, racism is ugly, flashes into the collective mind. Given the latest emergence from the coven to the Commonwealth Senate.

Fraser Anning MP (initially Hanson Party and currently Katter Party), it might well be argued that racists are indeed ugly too! F. Anning possesses spider like ganglyness with large knees and long legs and arms plus a face with multiple eye-like opens: especially large nostrils and ears representing multiple eyes. Ugly speech, ugly man.

But does this duel unattractiveness hold true for all racists? Perhaps we should unravel this mystery by starting at the top. While “the top” seems to be in a bit of a state of flux right now, perhaps we could kick off with the current “top” and then move to the considerably less desiarable “top”, namely Dutton!

Yes Malcolm Turnbull engages in racism. A week or so ago in Melbourne, he launched into an attack on the African community, gang violence amongst young and other people (presumably white) feeling unsafe in the streets etc. So would we define Malcolm as ugly: he does possess a narrow, mean mouth, not a mouth used for smiling. (Most certainly no happiness at the moment.) Perhaps other parts of his face suggest a smugness. So is he a racist or a dog whistler? Perhaps his face suggests the latter?

Peter Dutton, now here we another fish completely, a smelly fellow with a history for some fairly horrible remarks about the Lebanese and Muslims in general. Dutton is certainly not a handsome man.



Interestingly, he’s a hairless bloke, no hair to cover his unfortunately shaped dome of a head. There appears be no irridescent hairs in his nostrils nor tufts emerging from his middle-aged ears. Ugly and hairless as well, a very unfortunate combination, indeed we might say lacking in male virtue. Perhaps to test the theory further, Dutton needs to appear in speedos, and thrust his body hair into the limelight. Possibly a lot of votes lost with hair or without! Regardless, our test suggests that he should be placed on the racist register?

The queen of racism, Pauline Hanson, architect of the revival movement of the reignition of the White Australia policy, could not be considered a beauty, her nose, oh dear, plus that nasal growl emerging from her snout, those taunt unsmiling lips; no Pauline is no beauty. While she denies her racism, there is no more identifiable racist figure than Hanson. Her sweep of absolute nastiness crosses from First Nation people, the Asian community and Muslims. Pauline has her sycophant followers, and she can certainly claim star membership to the ugly racist brigade.

Let’s just join the next two candidates, Tony Abbott and Barnaby Joyce. Abandoned on the backbench perhaps these two blokes could be reassigned names like tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber. While good catholic fellows both seems apparently at ease to break the ten commandments. Neither could join not the ranks of the ugly. And perhaps both really need this descriptor simply based on their ludicrous love of fossil fuels. So ugly they remain.

Another category of ugliness must surely relate to those odd balls desirous of rescinding one of the few parts of the Federal Constitution we can now name…18c. Dumpy old George Brandis set the abolition argument flourishing under the guise of free speech (rather than merely allowing racist rants amongst conservatives). Much of the community saw George’s plan as a mechanism for fat, middle aged, white blokes to say disagreeable things about everyone less privileged. George, gone from parliament probably waiting a sinecure position from the Liberal Party ... opps perhaps he already achieved that aim, ambassadorship in London, New York, Karachi, Damascus?

George, poor sod is an ugly human, a bloke so pale he requires padding in order remain noticeable. Is there a touch of a blow up Michelin man here? Ugly yes, you make the judgement on his membership of the ugly racist club.

David Leyhjelm is certainly unattractive, even a colour glossed, deep tinted photo could not hide the wrinkled prune or sour plum like obvious! Another unfortunate devotee of the anti 18c club and a silly old bugger, he has clearly appointed himself a member of the misogyny club as well with his attacks on Sarah Hanson Young. Physically he certainly has the best credentials to join the Ugly Club.

It is worth noting the fledglings from the IPA, Tim Wilson, Georgina Downer and James Patterson probably are all heading for membership of that sad little club. All three have voiced their disapproval of 18c and none are endowed with good looks. Perhaps some self investigation in front of a mirror may assist them in deferring permanently from this ugly club.

Josephine Zananiri lives in the Independent electorate of Indi in Germantown Vic and currently works in the manual labour arena tending native and exotic trees, so has plenty of time to think. Followed everywhere by her two dogs Percy and Fino who generally agree on all subjects, only occasionally deserting the conversation in the chase for samba deer! Slight differences in logic can therefore be attributed to the two woofers leaving their critical post!