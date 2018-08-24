‘Quentin Beresford in conversation with Bob Brown ...’

SPECIAL EVENT: Adani and the War Over Coal

Hobart Town Hall, 50 Macquarie Street, Hobart

30 August 2018, 17.30 – 18.30PM

The former journalist who gave us The Rise and Fall of Gunns Ltd picks up many of the same themes here in his new book; in particular: the industrialisation of nature, which in the case of Adani has turned into large-scale activism across the country.

The #stopadani movement is the biggest mass protest in Australian history, larger than that of the Vietnam War. Quentin Beresford will discuss the issues raised in his new work, including; native title concerns, the decision of the big banks to refuse to fund the project, the role of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, and why politicians like Annastasia Palaszczuk were so eager to offer so many concessions to the Indian firm.

Quentin will be in conversation with Bob Brown at Hobart Town Hall.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here:

https://www.fullersbookshop.com.au/event/adani-war-coal/

***Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Bob Brown Foundation.