‘Public servants getting away with misconduct, corruption, watchdog chief Murray Kellam says’

It is a couple of years since Murray Kellam said this: “Tasmanian public servants are escaping prosecution for misconduct because the Tasmanian Government is complacent, according to the head of the integrity watchdog.”

And, then the ABC continues …

Murray Kellam is stepping down after five years as Tasmania’s inaugural Chief Integrity Commissioner and has taken a parting shot at the Government.

In a statement, he accuses the Government of complacency in tackling corruption, saying its failure to create an “offence of misconduct in public office” has meant public servants who would be prosecuted in other states are getting away with misbehaviour.

He attacked the Government’s budget cuts to the watchdog and what he described as a “manifestly inadequate” legislative framework.

“There appears to be complacency in Government and in the bureaucracy that allegations of corruption of the nature that have recently resulted in prosecutions being commenced in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, after investigations by their integrity bodies, will not occur in Tasmania,” the statement said …

So, what has changed?

