‘Premier Must Explain Why Liberals are Taking Chinese Money’

A report in The Australian newspaper today reveals the Tasmanian Liberals accepted $30,000 of Chinese-linked money on 30 May last year.

The Premier must explain what influence has been bought by Chinese Communist Party linked businesses which donated to the Tasmanian Liberals last year.



Both companies who donated to the Tasmanian Liberal Party have links to the Yuhu Group and its billionaire founder, Huang Xiangmo.

Yuhu Group and Mr Xiangmo’s donations were at the centre of Senator Sam Dastyari’s donation scandal that saw him pen party policy that aligned with China’s strategic interests, and forced his resignation from the Labor frontbench.



In 2015, ASIO warned Labor, the Liberals and the National Party against accepting donations from Mr Xiangmo because of links to the Chinese Communist Party.

These donations come with strings attached. Donors expect a pound of flesh in return for their contributions. What does the Yuhu Group and its associated entities expect from the Tasmanian Liberals?



Foreign companies aren’t shelling out tens of thousands to the establishment parties out of a sense of charity. They’re seeking to buy power, influence and political favours.



Tasmania is becoming more and more desirable on the world market, and people need to know our shared public assets are not being traded away behind closed doors.

The Premier must outline the nature of these donations and what discussions have taken place with the donor companies.



These types of offshore donations are likely to increase in the lead up to the State election, as developers attempt to secure connections to the island.



Foreign company linked donations highlight again the urgent need for State-based donations reform which the Liberals and Labor continue to strongly resist.

Tasmanians don’t find out who have donated to election campaigns until it’s disclosed to the Electoral Commission up to 18 months after polling day.