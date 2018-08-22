‘Premier misled public over Martine Haley scandal’

• Hodgman said Haley resigned

• Resignation would not have triggered a payout

• Liberals rewarded bad behaviour with $45,000

Premier Hodgman allowed one of his closest advisers to collect a $45,000 payment after the election despite claiming that she had resigned in disgrace.

In March, Mr Hodgman told the ABC he had accepted Martine Haley’s resignation, which means she would not be entitled to a severance payment.

This followed revelations that Ms Haley was running fake social media accounts to troll Tasmanians including sending screenshots of tweets to Angela Williamson’s employer, Cricket Australia.

“Ms Haley offered her resignation following an inappropriate email she sent, which I have made clear was totally unacceptable.” – Will Hodgman, March 5, 2018.

“It was confirmed in Parliament today that Premier Hodgman lied about accepting that resignation and instead allowed his senior adviser to stay on and collect a severance payment to the tune of $45,000,” Labor Leader Rebecca White said.

“The Premier has handed out nearly $50,000 of taxpayers’ money to someone who deliberately set out to attack and bully people.

“By approving this payment, Premier Hodgman has provided his personal endorsement of Ms Haley’s disgraceful behaviour.

“Angela Williamson was sacked and the Premier’s senior adviser walked away with $45,000.”

