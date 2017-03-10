Pothole Spotting Competition in Ross

Why is the Northern Midlands Council selling more land in Ross?

Read on and we will get to that.

POTHOLE SPOTTING IN CHURCH STREET

Drive along Church Street in Ross and spot the potholes.

Look closely ~ there could be a prize.

Did anyone spot the pothole?

I wouldn’t win the prize, as I couldn’t see one ~ and not even an area of road surface breaking up, which leads to potholes.

There are those long cracks, which have been repaired with tar, but no obvious reason to repave the whole of Church Street, at great expense, a battle plan lasting from the 15th to the 24th of March.

Am I missing something?

Maybe there is underlying weakness beneath the road that needs fixing???

Not obvious.

Any major resealing of the road seems years away, and could wait for many years, with remedial work to maintain Church Street.

I wrote to the Council about this, questioning the need to reseal Church Street, when there are other streets in Ross that could be turned from dirt tracks into roads.

The Council replied ~ “Council will be continuing with its reseal program to ensure the ongoing integrity of the road infrastructure.”

THE REAL ROAD WORK IN WAITING

There are three stretches of road in Ross that are used by the public and visitors to Ross, which have not yet been fully made, let alone sealed.

Two of these road sections are vitally important for Ross, because they provide access to the old sandstone quarry in Waterloo Street, which was recently leased by the Council to the Tasmanian Wool Centre to develop as a visitor attraction.

Rather than wasting rate-payer’s money on totally unnecessary road work in Church Street, the needs of history, heritage and tourism in Ross could be addressed, and should be addressed.

For the same money, or less, the Council could complete and seal the access roads to the old sandstone quarry along Wellington Street and Waterloo Street (see map).

A car park could also be included near the quarry.

The third section of road in Portugal Street, running from Waterloo Street to Fitzroy Street, is currently a dirt track, but is used and connects with Bridge Street via Fitzroy Street.

Public works are needed in Ross which support the heritage values and visitor experience of the town.

The priority work should be to bring these three sections of road up to a safe and dust-free standard.

Especially with a new tourist attraction set to open at the old sandstone quarry.

ON LIFE AND DEATH

A serious threat to life on the road in Ross could also be addressed near the old sandstone quarry, by fixing Waterloo Street.

Driving south toward the quarry along Waterloo Street, the road rises up to the ridge of a hill, where it is impossible to see on-coming traffic on this narrow dirt road.

It is only a matter of time until there will be an accident at this point, especially as traffic increases with visitors driving to the old sandstone quarry with the Wool Centre visitor attraction there.

As many visitors come from lands where they drive on the wrong side of the road, there is all the more reason to improve safety at this dangerous point.

It is ever best that visitors to Ross leave the town alive, and residents in Ross remain alive.

Redirecting this road work in Ross to where it is really needed, will save lives.

THE DEFACTO COUNCIL WORKS DEPOT IN ROSS

Anyone driving along the streets of Ross could meet their waterloo with a Council truck coming over the ridge in Waterloo Street.

Instead of upgrading and making Waterloo Street safe for visitors to the old sandstone quarry, and for residents of Ross who use this road, the street is being used as a defacto Council works depot.

Why is this so?

Some years ago the Northern Midlands Council closed the Council works depot in Ross and went public, literally.

Gravel is now parked in front of the old sandstone quarry, which hardly makes the quarry access attractive or inviting.

The latest mountain of gravel, destined for the Church Street works, can be seen flowing across the road now, and is being dumped on both sides of the street, to the utter annoyance of the people who own the adjacent land.

Last autumn leaf litter from the streets of Ross was dumped here, and is still piled up along Waterloo Street.

Why is the Council works depot in Ross homeless and sleeping on the street?

At 11am on Saturday the 8th of April there will be an auction of land in Ross ~

http://www.realestate.com.au/property-residential+land-tas-ross-201744310

The Council is selling the land once used as the works depot.

Spot the signs of gravel in one of the photos.

An ardent spotter of gravel will have more luck there, than anyone attempting to spot a pothole in Church Street.

WHAT ABOUT THE WATER PIPE

Little rivers flowed in Waterloo Street, repeatedly, when heavily laden Council trucks busted the water pipe that runs along the road.

It hasn’t leaked since the last major TasWater repair of the pipe.

Connect the dots, and the state of affairs is obvious.

A homeless Northern Midlands Council works depot in Ross has cost TasWater money, costs which are passed on to the people who pay for water.

It is ironic that the Council Mayor at the head of TasWater is also the Mayor of the Northern Midlands Council.

APPROVALS NEEDED ~ OR MISSING?

Has the Northern Midlands Council obtained permission from the Tasmanian Government to hide their homeless works depot on one of the back streets of Ross?

Anyone wishing to hold an event on the streets of Ross must leap through many hoops, including an event plan and covering all health and safety issues.

Has the Council followed its own rules with this years-long event it is running in Waterloo Street, an event which presents a threat to public safety.

With the mountain of gravel flowing over the road, there is even a threat to a car coming this way at night, or even during the day, running into the gravel and rolling over.

Should the police be contacted about this road hazard?

AUTO CLASSIC IN ROSS ON SUNDAY 12 MARCH

Anyone entering the pothole spotting competition in Church Street, Ross, could do so on Sunday the 12th of March, when Auto Corsa will be holding a classic cars event, both at the sports ground and around the streets ~

http://www.autocorsa.com.au/our-events/ross-auto-classic/

Perhaps at the end of Sunday there will be some potholes to spot in Church Street, and win the prize.

Meanwhile, what to do about a homeless Council works depot in Ross, camping out on the street.

Send the children to Waterloo Street to play on the mountains of gravel?

*ABOUT Kim Peart ~

*Kim Peart was raised in Howrah, Tasmania, from 1952, gaining a taste of history with expeditions to the Bellerive Fort and travelling on the old ferries across the River Derwent. The town of Ross in the central midlands captured Kim’s interest in the 1970s, as the place where there may be a portrait of the one-time governor of Iceland, Jorgen Jorgenson (1780-1841), as the king on the Ross Bridge. Kim organised a seminar on Jorgenson in Ross in 2004, as part of Tasmania’s bicentenary. It was a love of history and the country life that drew Kim and his wife Jennifer to Ross in 2014, where they now live. Kim also engages in the future, connecting with people around the World with an interest in space exploration, where meetings happen via avatars in the virtual worlds, including Second Life. With a head in the stars and a heart in history, Kim also looks to the health of the Earth.