Planning, Heritage and the Tasmanian Election

The election draws ever closer. There are 68 groups who oppose the Liberal Government’s proposed one state planning scheme, based on the “fairer, faster, cheaper, simpler” mantra.

Planning reform

Planning is not simple, but it ought to be fair; it must be equitable. It cannot be reduced to the lowest common denominator where it becomes the market place that rules the outcome.

Developers who (due to inadequately constructed Swiss cheese-style legislation, plus Tasmanian Planning Scheme) are able to manipulate the planning process to get their development up.

From cable cars up Mount Wellington, high rise in Hobart, grossly and poorly designed infill in our peri-urban suburbs, densification of suburbia, proposed woodchip facilities at Port Esperance, destruction of Tasmania’s heritage (read cultural landscapes, heritage streetscapes, historic villages and towns, estate properties etc.) this change is (and has to potential to be) like no other in the history of the island.

In our national parks and World Heritage Areas, (reserve areas once considered sacrosanct), the wonder of natural values have the potential to be so easily compromised by a tourism manifestation that would see further up-market accommodation, helicopters flying in visitors to and fro, tourists in abundance. Place simply viewed apparently only as a backdrop to whatever commercial use is deemed to be the next golden eggs-in-the-basket scenario by developers, albeit lauded, encouraged and aided by the government …

