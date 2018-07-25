‘Packed meeting gives thumbs down to Dover woodchip facility’



Aerial view of the site ... Pic: Vica Bayley



View from the water of the site. Pic: Vica Bayley

Huonville Town Hall was packed tonight (Tuesday) for a meeting called by Huonville Council administrator Adriana Taylor to discuss the proposed woodchip port facility at Dover.

The first and definitive motion of the night, moved by Dover resident Jen Hadaway, saw an overwhelming majority of ratepayers vote ‘No’ to the woodchip facility.

Subsequent motions by the minority of facility supporters present were voted down by the large majority.

The meeting was called under Council laws providing for such if a large enough petition is forwarded to council.

*Jenny Weber is Campaigns Manager for the Bob Brown Foundation

