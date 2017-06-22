One is pissed off with the Lord Mayor ...

Chatting to a local dudette who was deeply pissed off I hazily remember (I was taking rather too much absinthe at the time) the Lady Mayoress of Hobart (Sue Hickey) and her ‘spending sprees’.

I vaguely recall she mentioned her extravagant Christmas tree and her involvement in a change of Australia Day ‘for the benefit of a very small group’.

She went on ...

‘Come and see the waste on public toilets, the upgrade of Franklin Square, transformation of the strip along Sandy Bay shopping area, the erection of $140,000 Christmas tree and her intolerance regarding greentop waste bin.

“I find her the most obnoxious Mayor we have ever had for Hobart.

“I understand from a friend that the organisation he was involved in did not want her to be associated with them for the reasons given above.

“I would suggest she spend some money on sorting out the traffic problems in Hobart, line marking and fix all the traffic lights that are not functioning around Hobart.

“I am sure there are many more important issue rather than these stupid upgrades.”

*The Hag is Tasmanian Times’ scurrilous gossip monger