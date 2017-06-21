Naked in the Derwent ...

Pic: Rosie Gude

Sun peaked through the eastern horizon and we were offffffffffffffff …

Plunging into the icy cold Derwent ... with enormous joy.

Naked.

Jut as we were born.

Heavens above ...

We forget we are animals.

We forget ... as we slump fully-clothed into our over-stuffed armchairs ... that we once were running over the plains of Africa.

A few millenia ago we hunted down our food in this way ... we ran a marathon every few days on the hunt for meat.

(The great advantage of homo sapien is that game doesn’t sweat ... so eventually we run them to exhaustion.)

We are meant to run (or to cycle or to go to the gym, or to kayak ... whatever).

We are not meant to slump into those armchairs. Heavens, we even have remotes so we don’t have to get up to change the channel on the telly.

Bloody hell we are pampered ... No wonder we have an obesity problem. This is a First World dilemma.

So - along with a thousand others - I ran and jumped naked into the Derwent this very morning.

Water temperature was 14C. Air temperature 4C.

It was incredibly invigorating.

Wondrous ...



Pic: Rosie Gude



Pic: Rosie Gude



Pic: Rosie Gude



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017



Photo © Giles Hugo 2017

*Lindsay Tuffin has been a journo since 1969, mainly in Tassie apart from a few years elsewhere in Oz, and in Pomland where he had a brief stint as a youth worker and where for five years he edited ‘Buzz’ - a magazine dealing with church and social issues and which was beaten in audit circulation only by the Specialist Interest category of Aero Modeller magazine ...!

• ABC: Dark Mofo: Nude swim’s popularity results in towel shortage on Tasmanian beach

• Guardian: Dark Mofo: towel shortage adds chill to nude solstice swim

• Mike Moore in Comments: Dear Old Linz ... You have done wonders for the diet I visit every week or so. I was just about to prepare lunch when visions of you and others diving naked into the Derwent (which did nothing to deserve such punishment) put me right off my stride. I shall probably not eat now for two or three days.. Or more … Regards, Fat Old Mike Moore, Hervey Bay.