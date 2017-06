‘Not in Australia’s interest’: Ban the Bomb vigil ...

*Pic: Cassy O’Connor MHA, decried the fact that the Australian Government has sent no representative to the UN treaty negotiation and when Senator Lisa Singh questioned this during Senate estimates was told ‘it was not in Australia’s interest’ to be involved’!



Ladies of peace ... organisers of the vigil



Speaker Elise Archer ...



Greens Leader Cassy O’Connor ...



MLC Rob Valentine ...

*Yabbo Thompson is of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF)

• WILPF’s Media Release is HERE