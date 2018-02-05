No risk: The family who own Tasmania’s gambling industry ...

For over 50 years a family little-known in Sydney society has controlled legal gambling in Tasmania. All of it. Every single gaming machine in the state is theirs. The Keno is theirs. They own one of the two casinos and a controlling stake in the other. By one calculation, 70¢ of every dollar lost by a Tasmanian in a pokie machine finds its way straight into the Farrell family’s voluminous pockets.

And befitting a family of such stature, the Farrells have always seemed to know pretty well everyone in Tasmania too. If, say, a sports club or a community group needs a little help, the Farrells are only a phone call away. They have long been good to both sides of Tasmanian politics. They went so far as to hire the former Labor premier Paul Lennon as a lobbyist after he left office and were generous enough to overlook the miasma of graft and corruption allegations that accompanied his resignation.

Through it all the Farrells portrayed themselves as passionate about Tasmania, driven to help develop the island state they love, to foster investment and employment.

But now the family’s famous luck appears to have changed.

Tasmania is going to the polls on March 3 and after years of reliable bipartisan support, Labor is suddenly off script, vowing to rip pokies out every pub and club in the state.

Public support for the Farrell family enterprise appears to be fracturing. Both conservative and progressive groups have voiced support for Labor’s policy and newspaper headlines have begun to focus on one of the the family’s poorly kept secrets …

