No Right(s) to Information

*Pic: The buck stops here ... Premier Will Hodgman

Here is another shocking example of chopped funding by this state government.

The following email string to the Ombudsman’s office (which has been condensed and altered slightly for clarity and to remove email addresses in the headings) is self-explanatory and a super loud cry for help.

Unfortunately, it seems we have a Treasurer that lacks knowledge in finances, couldn’t give a damn about anybody else, or both.

Of course the budget would be in surplus when essential services are chopped. That is no claim to fame.

This is our money Peter Gutwein. He has been withholding and it has been his government that has been frustrating the release of information before it even gets to the Ombudsman’s office for external review and a determination.

We have seen how starving so many departments disadvantages so many Tasmanians, so when is it going to change?