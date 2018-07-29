NATION: Cleansweep ...

BRADDON LAB + .5%, retain. FREMANTLE LAB + 8.8%, retain. LONGMAN LAB + 5.3 %, retain. MAYO CA + 3.6%, retain. PERTH ALP + 8.6%, retain.

11.05 PM, Saturday 28 July 2018

Counting in all of the 5 Super Saturday seats is now advanced enough that the result is certain, with only a small question mark over Braddon. Labor has retained all four of its seats with increased majorities, while the Centre Alliance stomped the Libs in Mayo. Here’s what the results mean …

LIBS - the Libs poured effort into the three seats that they thought they would win and have done dismally. Governments expect to face a swing against them of about 4% at by-elections; overall the swing looks to have been twice that. They will now regard it as all but certain that they will lose the next election, and although Turnbull will take the party there, he seems likely to leave after it. The Lib/Nat alliance in QLD looks to be in enough trouble to lose the next election all by itself. The medal debacle was expected to hurt their Longman candidate badly, but a swing against them of close to 11% means worse problems that that. And even though ONP preferenced them, the preferences seem to have broken pretty equally.

The Libs are now faced with a tough choice. They will either have to pour effort and money into QLD, which will cost them elsewhere, or they may decide to cut their losses and not fight the next election that strongly at all. But that would result in such a heavy defeat that they would be out for at least two terms. It looks like the Libs are going to be going with their hands out to everybody, with new donations rules in Victoria not making things any easier.

There was a small ray of hope in Braddon, where Labor needed prefs from an Independent to get in and the swing against the Libs looking to be about .5%. But general election swings are not uniform. Braddon probably indicates the best the Libs can do anywhere, and it’s not nearly good enough.

But Turnbull’s big problem is that he believed the polls more than he believed history and said some foolish things. Now he has made a stick for his opponents, which is now just about everybody, to belabor him like, FOREVER.

LAB – Bill Shorten looked ecstatic at this result, and well he may be. He was regarded as a rather weak leader with unconvincing polls going into these contests. He comes out of them looking like a smart political operator with increased support both from his people and the public. His team will be convinced they can win the next election and will be there for him boots and all. Shorten’s revival of Old Labor policies is now looking good. The success of his female candidates will also show up the lack of females in the Liberal ranks.

GREENS – This result doesn’t look terribly convincing for the Greens. They suffered primary vote swings against them everywhere, even in urban areas. There was a little breath of hope in Perth, the only seat to show a post-distribution swing to them. The most likely indicator for the next election is that they will put all their major effort and money into the three seats in urban Melbourne and one in Sydney that they think they can win, but it will hurt their confidence and that means less volunteers on the booths.

ONE NATION – Pauline Hanson going on holiday during this election now looks like a canny move. With a huge swing towards them in Longman, it will help to fend off accusations that ONP is only about her and shore up her power in QLD.



CENTRE ALLIANCE – The biggest winner of all, CA thrashed the Libs in Mayo and this seat will stay with them as long as the candidate does.

INDEPENDENTS – Independents tend to do well in by-elections, but they have done very well across the board. Their preferences are going to be a considerable factor in the next election, which will really piss off the major parties. It looks as though independents and small parties will retain or increase their representation in the Senate after the next election, giving Labor big headaches.

Overall, the result shows the people are still disgusted with the major political parties and are inclined to support outsiders, but Shorten appears to have won the confidence of some of them.

*Thomas KentAfter a lifetime as a public servant and professional writer, as well as a volunteer for multicultural communities, Tom is now retired. A well-known Spoken Word feature in Melbourne, he is also a composer studying music at university. You can catch up with his music here: https://www.reverbnation.com/mymelbournedown/songs

• The New Daily: Super Saturday by-elections: Labor wins ‘four from four’ Labor has won all four of the Super Saturday by-election seats it contested and increased its margin considerably in the key Queensland electorate of Longman …

• ABC: Super Saturday delivers wins for Labor in Queensland, Tasmania and WA, Centre Alliance holds Mayo against Downer challenge