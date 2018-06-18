Mykonos ...

Mykonos takeaway has been an institution in Sandy Bay, Hobart, for decades; if you haven’t had a late night feed there, you haven’t experienced Hobart.

This well known greasy spoon was established by an immigrant Greek family from Mykonos, which explains the windmill.

It is not just a generic decoration, it is a faithful representation of the famous Mykonos windmills, which are seen on the top of the hills on this island in the Mediterranean and are the first thing people notice when arriving by sea to Mykonos-town, Alefkandra harbour.

Most were built in the 16th century, though construction continued into the early 20th century.

*The Hag is Tasmanian Times’ scurrilous gossip monger ...