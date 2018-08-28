Murder by the Prosecution book launch

Please find attached your invitation for the book launch of Murder By The Prosecution by Former Tasmanian Premier Lara Giddings at 11am on Thursday 6th September in Hobart at Fullers bookshop, 131 Collins St, Hobart Tas 7000 to follow with a book signing at 5.30pm.



Film critic turned activist journalist Andrew L. Urban has released his new book ‘Murder By The Prosecution’ published by Wilkinson Publishing. The book exposes some of the mistakes and failures of the criminal justice system in Australia. Andrew recounts how his life is changed when he is drawn into the field of wrongful convictions after reviewing a documentary about the case of Hobart grandmother, Sue Neill-Fraser, convicted of murder — without evidence. He also examines other cases including those of Gordon Wood; the hunter as prey, wrongly convicted murderer Henry Keogh and the saga of sorrow for ‘body in the freezer’ murder case with David Szach.



Murder By The Prosecution retails for $29.99 and is available from http://www.wilkinsonpublishing .com.au

ABOUT ANDREW

Andrew L. Urban* is Publisher & Editor of urbancinefile.com.au, Australia’s award-winning weekly online movie magazine (weekly 1997-2017). As a freelance journalist since the 1980s, Andrew L. Urban has contributed over 2,000 articles and interviews to The Australian and The Australian Magazine, Sydney Morning Herald and Sun Herald, The Bulletin (no longer published), and many specialist publications. He created the iconic prime time TV interview series, Front Up and was Host on the World Movies Channel for 6 years (2002 – 2007). He was co-editor of Edge of the Known World, the history of the first 25 years of the Australian Film TV & Radio School. His first novel, If You Promise Not To Tell (Hodder Headline, 1995) was nominated for an inaugural Ned Kelly Award (crime fiction).