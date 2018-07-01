‘Mt Wellington Cable Car company should abandon its doomed project’

Cascade’s decision not to grant rights over its land for the location of the terminus of the proposed cable car up Mt Wellington means that the project is now doomed and the business case is in tatters, said Alderman Jeff Briscoe.

“It should now be consigned to the history books.”

“The company should now abandon its project and kiss the Mountain goodbye.”

“Much community time and effort has been expended to point out the issues to do with this proposal including outlining traffic and other environmental damage this project would cause on the people’s mountain.”

He added ...

“There are many projects that investors could redirect their monies that will make a good return and add to the community good of Hobart such an affordable housing or indeed the light rail between Hobart and Glenorchy if they wish to be in the moving people business.

*Jeff Briscoe is a long-standing alderman of the city and is currently the chairman of the city planning committee. Jeff is a full-time teacher at Rosny College teaching Chemistry, Maths and legal studies. He holds honours degrees in science and law as well as a masters degree in Tasmanian history. His hobbies include bushwalking, gardening and boating.