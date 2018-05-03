‘Mountain MayDay Sunday 6th May @11am, Cascade Gardens’

First published April 20

Writer Richard Flanagan will join former Greens Leader Bob Brown and Denison MP Andrew Wilkie as well as reps of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre in defying The Cable Car Company who have said that ‘public opposition is virtually non existent’.

The event is on Sunday May 6 at 11am Cascade Gardens.

• Campaign Against the Cable Car Reaches Dizzying New Heights Today a group of local climbers will establish a suspended camp on the Organ Pipes of kunanyi/Mt. Wellington, 1100 metres above sea level, on the planned route of the cable car to protest the proposed development. The group will be sleeping suspended on the 100 vertical metre cliff face to send a clear message to the community and to the Mount Wellington Cable Car Company …