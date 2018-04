‘Mountain MayDay Sunday 6th May @11am, Cascade Gardens ... ’

First published April 20

Writer Richard Flanagan will join former Greens Leader Bob Brown and Denison MP Andrew Wilkie as well as reps of the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre in defying The Cable Car Company who have said that ‘public opposition is virtually non existent’.

The event is on Sunday May 6 at 11am Cascade Gardens.

