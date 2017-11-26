‘Mountain gathering calls on Cascade Brewery to protect kunanyi/Mt Wellington’

*Pic: Respect The Mountain’s pic of kunanyi

Respect the Mountain (RTM) and Residents Opposed to the Cable Car (ROCC) hosted a gathering at Cascade Brewery to send a clear message to Cascade Brewery to reject the proposed cable car and other developments that could impact the Mountain.

The gathering included representatives of the major groups opposing the cable car, along with prominent Tasmanian writers, photographers, architects and community leaders.

“Well-known Tasmanians have taken time out of their busy schedules to send a clear message to the Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), the owners of Cascade Brewery, that the people of Tasmania don’t want inappropriate developments on kunanyi / Mt. Wellington,” said Mr Ted Cutlan, a spokesperson for ROCC.

“The attached letter is signed by a remarkable line up of 16 prominent Tasmanians concerned about the proposed development.”

To date, CUB has not stated whether they are for or against this project which, to go ahead, would likely need to be partly located on Brewery land.

“As a valued part of the South Hobart community for over 190 years, with one of Australia’s most iconic brands, we are calling on CUB to say no to this destructive project,” Mr Cutlan concluded.

The participants signed an open letter (download below) calling on the management of Carlton United Breweries to ‘respect the mountain’ and rule out support for this proposal. The letter was also forwarded to their parent company A B InBev in Belgium.

Download prominent Tasmanian writers, photographers, architects and community leaders letter to CUB ...

Letter_for_CUB_26_November_2017.pdf