‘More Crown Casino poker machine allegations’



Andrew Wilkie

The Independent Member for Denison, Andrew Wilkie, will discuss further allegations from a new whistleblower about poker machines at Crown Casino.

WHEN: 10:30am TODAY 24 April

WHERE: Outside Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, opposite Crown Casino, Clarendon St MELBOURNE

“In October last year I conveyed allegations concerning Crown Casino from a number of whistleblowers including tampering with poker machines, illicit drug use, money laundering and the cover-up of domestic violence,” Mr Wilkie said.

“These allegations were promptly denied by Crown Casino, however the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation has since found merit in the allegation of machine tampering.

“This morning I will meet with the VCGLR and convey further allegations from another whistleblower including more tampering with poker machines, as well as the provision of multiple loyalty cards and plastic picks to enable gamblers to use multiple poker machines simultaneously. I am also writing to the Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police about these allegations.

“During my meeting with the VCGLR I will provide the name of this latest whistleblower and will hand over a recording of an interview with the person, as well as the multiple Crown Casino loyalty cards and plastic picks stamped with the Crown logo that have been provided by the whistleblower.

“These latest allegations are obviously very serious and I urge the VCGLR and the police to investigate them as a matter of urgency.

“I have taken this action because it is incumbent on any member of the community, and in particular a Member of Parliament, to bring allegations of wrongdoing to the authorities.”

