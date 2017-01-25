Image for MOFO 2017 (2) ...

Duncan Giblin's picture record

Miles of character ...

Faux mo rooftop ...

Faux Mo second floor ...

Faux Mo Sunday night ...

Festival curator Brian Ritchie listening to the New Zealand collaboration of Don McGlashan and Phil Dadson ...

Glitter by Glitterus ...

Gurge front man Quan ...

Happy camper ...

Happy local ...

Head down here ... what could possibly go wrong ...

Heard it on the grapevine ...

Alim Qasimov Ensemble ...

Alim Qaximov ...

All the Weathers ... well one of them anyway ...

Back again ... Team Mullet had sharp moves on the lawn ...

Careful she might hear you ... and she did ... and played it back in a loop in a sea container ...

Cat Lady’s 5-star performance ...

Cat lady creepin’ ...

Chilled ...

Colourful pool palace is exactly what I imagine Reg Mobassa’s loo to be like ...

Crowd at DJ Z Trip ...

Daisies are for amateurs ...

Daisy ...

Danny Healy Turrell Stage smouldering sax ...

Day 1 ...

DJ Z Trip ...

Don McGlashan ...

Dry weekend but I still got tanked ...

Faux Mo face time ...

Faux Mo filling up ...

Faux Mo ground floor ...

Faux Mo level 3 ...

Faux Mo phone counselling ...