‘Minister Barnett’s assurance contradicted by the EPA on the Shree bond’

*Pic: Acid producing waste rock at abandoned Shree Nelson Bay River. Pic taken Aug 2014



Pic of Guy Barnett from his website

Assurances given by Minister for Resources, Guy Barnett, as to the adequacy of remediation bonds relating to Shree Minerals failed Nelson Bay River mine are at odds with advice given to Save the Tarkine by the Director of the Environment Protection Agency.

The company remains in breach of operating permits, thirty one months after the Supreme Court found their storage of acid producing waste unlawful.

“The assurances by the Minister reveal a conflict of fact between the Minister and the Director of the EPA”, said Save the Tarkine Campaign Coordinator Scott Jordan.

“The EPA has on two occasions confirmed that the remediation bond is insufficient to cover the costs, leaving a liability to the taxpayer”.

“Has the Minister ignored the advice of the EPA, or has he simply not sought such advice?”

“It appears that the Minister is wilfully ignorant, and that the taxpayer will be left with the cost of his failures”.

