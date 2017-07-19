Ludlam and Abetz ... The Goose and the Gander ...

Lindsay Tuffin: ‘To lose one parent may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness’ - Oscar Wilde. To lose one Senator may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two Senators looks like carelessness: Guardian HERE. Larissa Waters’ announcement HERE

The Guardian on the 16th of July ( HERE ) quotes the attorney general George Brandis stating that he has “no sympathy for Scott Ludlam” who he said had been extremely negligent when he ran for the Senate at three elections despite still being a New Zealand citizen.

Brandis said Ludlam had been “very ungracious” and “extremely mean-spirited” when the former South Australian senator Bob Day was also found to be ineligible for election earlier this year while adding “so I don’t think we should shed too many tears over the consequences of Mr Ludlum’s own negligence.”

Brandis said Ludlam could face a substantial debt repayment for the salary and allowances he received during his tenure as a senator. He said there is also a fine of “100 pounds” for every day that a person not eligible to sit does sit in the Senate.”

Now Brandis, in the interest of fairness will you apply this same logic to Eric Abetz?

Abetz renounced his German citizenship in March 2010 just before my scheduled hearing before the High Court sitting as the Court of Disputed Returns. He was therefore eligible to be elected at the 2010 Senate election and I was forced to withdraw my case.

His behaviour caused the judge to make him pay his costs.

As one cannot renounce a citizenship one does not have, Abetz had been sitting in the Senate illegally from 1996 to 2010 or, as with Ludlam, three terms.

I now ask Brandis, will he treat Abetz in the same fashion as Ludlam? Surely what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander!

Abetz has throughout this saga acted with contempt for the system and thereby managed to dodge my bullets. Bullets are now aimed by Brandis at their joint enemy Ludlam.

Ludlam has behaved with honour as one would expect of a Greens Senator.

I now ask, will Abetz do likewise?

If Brandis has any claim to integrity he must now apply the dictums he has espoused regarding Ludlam to the Liberal backbencher, Abetz.

I have presented the Abetz saga on Tasmanian Times in great detail and as I am completely abreast of this matter I feel that I am in a strong position to make this comment.

John Hawkins was born and educated in England. He has lived in Tasmania for 13 years. He is the author of “Australian Silver 1800–1900” and “Thomas Cole and Victorian Clockmaking” and “The Hawkins Zoomorphic Collection” as well as “The Al Tajir Collection of Silver and Gold” and nearly 100 articles on the Australian Decorative Arts. He is a Past President and Life Member of The Australian Art & Antique Dealers Association. John has lived in Australia for 50 years and is 75 this year. In two of the world’s longest endurance marathons and in the only teams to ever complete these two events, he drove his four-in-hand team from Melbourne to Sydney in 1985 and from Sydney to Brisbane in 1988.

