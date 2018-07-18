‘Loggers ask Federal Government for more millions – Conservationists outraged’

*Pic: a clearfell by Matt Newton, http://www.matthewnewton.com.au/

Save the Tarkine and Bob Brown Foundation are outraged that Australia’s Forest Products Association (AFPA) has held out another begging bowl to the Federal Government to log and burn native forests in Tasmania.

“AFPA’s opportunistic requests for another $10 million for the already massively subsidised logging industry can only be described as the height of bad manners. They’re talking with their snouts full”, said Save the Tarkine Campaigner Scott Jordan.

“After receiving subsidies for native forest logging, subsidies for plantation development, subsidies for research and subsidies for discredited carbon farming projects, they now want more taxpayer money, while at the same time removal of the minimal protections for water. These subsidies have all come at an enormous cost, not only to the taxpayer but to the environment of North West Tasmania,” Scott Jordan said.

“Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten need to reject AFPA’s demands or they will be responsible for enormous environmental destruction and pushing wildlife to extinction. We call on Mr Turnbull and Mr Shorten, and all Braddon candidates, to reject the outrageous proposal for forest furnaces. Forest furnaces are a disaster for climate change, wildlife and forests,” Bob Brown Foundation’s Jenny Weber said.

“AFPA has released what they call ‘building blocks to growth’ but they are more like ‘blocks to growth’. North West Tasmania will not benefit economically or environmentally by continuing to destroy the natural environment, lock in logging of its unique forests and rainforests, with all of this propped up by government subisidies.

“Protecting native forests and rainforests like those in takayna / Tarkine will unlock huge benefits for the Braddon electorate, including greater employment, security for the leatherwood honey sector, underpinning the Tarkine Coast brand, and protecting vital assets for North West Tasmania including its clean air, soil, water, and wildlife,” Jenny Weber said

“All candidates, whether party or independent, should reject this shameless banditry on the taxpayer,” Scott Jordan said.