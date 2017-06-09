LIES ...

The scandal of Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia deepened on Thursday when James Comey, the man he fired as director of the FBI, branded the US president a liar.

Comey testified before the Senate select committee on intelligence, saying he had ‘no doubt’ that Russia was behind various intrusions in the US election

At a hearing that riveted Washington and millions across the United States, James Comey said he believed he had been sacked because of the FBI’s investigation into Moscow’s meddling in last year’s presidential election.

Comey’s explosive testimony over nearly three hours asserted:

• The Trump administration lied to smear the reputation of Comey and the FBI following his dismissal;

• Comey documented every meeting he had with Trump because he thought the president might lie about what had taken place;

• He passed details of the meetings – via a friend – to the press in the hope of spurring the appointment of a special counsel;

• He believes that Trump directed him to shut down the FBI’s investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey also offered a stark view of the underlying issue …

