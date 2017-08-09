Liberal senator urged to prove eligibility

Veteran Liberal senator Eric Abetz is being urged to provide proof he renounced his German citizenship before being elected to the Australian parliament.

Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson pointed the finger at Senator Abetz in parliament on Wednesday, as he paid tribute to two former colleagues, Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, who resigned in July after discovering they were dual citizens.

He called on Senator Abetz to come to the chamber and provide documentation showing exactly when he renounced his German citizenship.

Liberal colleague Ian Macdonald asked the comment be withdrawn given Senator Abetz is absent from parliament this week because of a family illness.

Senate President Stephen Parry has been asked to decide whether the comment should be withdrawn.

Senator Abetz has previously described the claims as “absurd”, insisting they have been comprehensively disproved …

