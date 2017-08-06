Lib attack on ‘insidious, undeserving poor’



The Centrelink robot ... see Kim Peart’s ‘Dawn of the Centrelink Robot’ HERE

The present Australian neo-Liberal government has a clear focus as to who their many enemies are.

It’s not just the past Labor government‘s deficit ( which the Liberals have now exceeded ) but also the ABC and above all, the poor.

But do not fear, to deal with the enemy of the “insidious, undeserving poor” they have the resources of the “Department of Human Services” plus their ex-back-slapping treasurer Joe Hockey and ex-refugee internment camp Commandant, Scott Morrison leading their attack.

For their fight they have an arsenal of armory including increased doctors’ fees for pensioners, reduced subsidies for medication, increased waiting time for eligibility for the dole, abolition of penalty rates and - just you wait - many more.

In April last, the right-wing government organised a robotized distribution of alleged over payment notices by Centrelink to some of the poor but this has now been trumped by a recent letter, informing Centrelink payment recipients that ...