Mr Rockliff and education ...

I was disappointed to read Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff’s defence of tweaks to the Education Act (Mercury, July 26). Under the reforms, students will no longer be excused from school attendance on the grounds of family holidays.

Last time I checked, it was 2017, and the State Government had aspirations of making Tasmania an attractive place for highly mobile professionals to live, work and invest - all the while running businesses and careers interstate and overseas.

Mr Rockliff appears not to have got the memo. In the 21st century, many Tasmanians have links - familial and professional - to the part of the world that does not run its holidays based on Tasmanian school schedules. Parents will often have a desire or even an obligation to take holidays at times other those that are standard for Tasmanian schools.

The Government’s new approach is overly prescriptive. Although family holidays may sometimes be abused as a reason for absenteeism, this will not be true in all cases.

Discretion, rather than prescription, should be used. Principals should be empowered to apply a multi-factor test taking into account the circumstances of individual students and families. Relevant issues would include whether alternative arrangements have been made to cover the learning missed during a family holiday.

It is disappointing that I should have to lecture Mr Rockliff on the value of flexibility over prescription. He may wish to double-check whether he is a member of the Liberal Party or the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

It is possible that Mr Rockliff requires an intensive course in Liberal Party values. I will be happy to provide a bespoke curriculum. Given the pupil’s current progress, holiday requests will not be entertained.

*Geoffrey Hills a bio is on its way ...