Letter to Eric Abetz on UTAS properties ...

Hi Mr Abetz*



I’m sure you will have plenty to say about this, how dare Ms Willsmore ignore a request by your esteemed colleague the Attorney-General Ms Archer. I also have some more bad news for you concerning Mr Bingham* the Integrity Commissioner, he told me he didn’t have the power to investigate the extraordinary prices, involving $15 million, paid by UTas for CBD properties.



Professor Black* told me the following…..”Further, I have referred this matter to the Integrity Commission. The Integrity Commission has considered the matter and in its view, having been fully briefed about the allegation and having considered all relevant information about the purchases, it is satisfied that there is no evidence of any wrongdoing and that the matter is closed.”



I’m sure you agree this is abhorrent, unacceptable and outrageous behaviour by the IC, I know you will insist Mr Hodgman sacks him immediately.



Cheers,

Scott

Scott Heares ( a bio is on its way )

*Eric Abetz is an Australian politician and a Liberal Party member of the Australian Senate since February 1994 (challenged by John Hawkins in the High Court HERE, representing the state of Tasmania.

*Richard Bingham is Chief Executive Officer at Tasmanian Integrity Commission

*Rufus Black is Vice-Chancellor at UTAS