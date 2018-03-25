‘Legends want Steve Smith sacked after ball-tampering scandal’

STEVE Smith has plunged Australian cricket into its biggest crisis and former greats say he must step down as national captain.

First published March 25

AUSTRALIAN captain Steve Smith and teammate Cameron Bancroft sensationally admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday, plunging cricket into potentially its greatest crisis.

Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions.”

Smith is now facing calls for his resignation after admitting that Bancroft did not act alone.

“The leadership group knew about it,” Smith said. “We spoke about it at lunch. I’m not proud of what happened. It’s not in the spirit of the game.”

However, Smith insisted he would not resign. “I still think I’m the right person for the job,” said the 28-year-old. “Obviously today was a big mistake on my behalf and the leadership group’s behalf as well, but I take responsibility. I need to take control of the ship. This is something I’m not proud of … ”

