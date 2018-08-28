Launch: Among the Willows and Wild Things, TFWF Sept 15, 1.15pm

Among the Willows and Wild Things: The Fingal Valley Nature Diary of a Young Girl in the 1930s by Ann Page will be launched at the Tamar Valley Writers Festival, Tamar Valley Resort at Grindelwald, on Saturday September 15th at 1.15pm. It is a free public event.

It will be launched by Lindsay Tuffin, editor of Tasmanian Times, who will then be in conversation with Margaretta Pos about the book. Margaretta is Ann Page’s daughter.

The Governor, Professor Kate Warner, has written a Foreword, Margaretta Pos has written the preface, with illustrations by Sabina Gillett, from Perth Tasmania.

The Southern launch will be at Hobart Bookshop, Salamanca Square, on Friday September 21st at 6pm. It will be launched by Don Knowler at this free public event.

Knowler writes the weekly column, On the Wing, for the Mercury. He is the author of The Shy Mountain, a year in the life of kunanyi/Mount Wellington and other books.

Among the Willows and Wild Things is a limited edition of 300 copies published by Forty South. It retails for $35.