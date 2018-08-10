Little signposts, on the hillside
Little sign post, looking very tacky
Little signposts, little signposts
Little signposts all the way
There’s white one, and a green one
And a grey one, and a yellow one,
But should we care that they look ticky tacky
If the whole park’s off down the drain.
(with apologies to Pete Seeger)
*Kevin Kiernan is a geomorphologist with a particular research interest in mountain landscapes from tropical to polar latitudes. Applied work has included extensive involvement in the Tasmanian forestry system and also in nature conservation.
Show Comments
Comments (3)