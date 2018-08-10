Image for Kunanyi ... Little Signposts ...

image

image

image

image

image

image

Little signposts, on the hillside

Little sign post, looking very tacky

Little signposts, little signposts

Little signposts all the way

There’s white one, and a green one

And a grey one, and a yellow one,

But should we care that they look ticky tacky

If the whole park’s off down the drain.

(with apologies to Pete Seeger)

*Kevin Kiernan is a geomorphologist with a particular research interest in mountain landscapes from tropical to polar latitudes. Applied work has included extensive involvement in the Tasmanian forestry system and also in nature conservation.