‘Return of Kings Run Shows Community Leadership’

*All pics Matt Newton, http://www.matthewnewton.com.au/

First published October 9

The return of the late, great Geoff King’s takayna property to Aboriginal ownership is both an historic moment and an important step towards ensuring Geoff’s legacy of care for that extraordinary, wild coastline lives on.

Geoff King gave his life to protecting the culturally rich landscape his family long owned from damage and vandals, often putting himself at personal risk to do so.

He was also always happy to share Kings Run, telling stories to fortunate guests into the night as Tasmanian devils fought over carcasses he’d collected outside his little shack on the coast.

Kings Run is now back in Aboriginal hands as a result of a dedicated philanthropic effort to ensure its rightful ownership and protection.

Sadly, the only significant lands that have been returned under the Liberals have been done so privately, with the Premier and Aboriginal Affairs Minister, Will Hodgman, giving little back but empty promises to ‘reset the relationship’ with Tasmania’s Aboriginal people.

While we celebrate the return of Kings Run, we also need to acknowledge there is so much unfinished business with this island’s first people.

The return of lands is critical to reconciliation and, given his failure to do so over the past three and a half years, we urge the Premier to make a statement about whether he’ll restart land returns if reelected in the next term.

• ABC: Wotif founder’s donation seals the deal to return Kings Run to Aboriginal owners A significant piece of the Tarkine on Tasmania’s north-west is to be handed to its traditional Aboriginal owners following a large donation from the founder of the Wotif travel website, Graeme Wood. Kings Run, the 338-hectare stretch between the Arthur River and Marrawah, has been purchased from previous owner Geoff King by the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania (ALCT) through a funding arrangement. The Indigenous Land Corporation (ILC), the Bob Brown Foundation, the Tasmania Land Conservancy and the donation of over $325,000 from Mr Wood all formed the funds needed to purchase the property from the late Mr King, who had expressed a desire for the land to return to Aboriginal ownership before his death in 2013 …

• Mercury: Aboriginal land to be handed back to traditional owners at Kings Run

• Peter Whish-Wilson: Kings Run return a seminal moment for the future of takayna On behalf of the Australian Greens, Senator Peter Whish-Wilson, who is attending today’s ceremony, welcomes the return of Kings Run to Aboriginal ownership and congratulates everyone involved. Senator Whish-Wilson said, “The return of Kings Run to Aboriginal ownership and management is an exceptional achievement on so many levels. Not only does it provide an example of what meaningful redress for two centuries of dispossession for local Aboriginal people can look like, but also has achieved enduring protection for land of incredible natural and cultural heritage values. “Today is special for many reasons, not least because it is about action and leadership, shown by the community, individuals and organisations. This leaderships sends a powerful signal for others to follow … “Whilst some politicians are seeking to divide the community over a 4wd track that puts at risk priceless cultural heritage, the hand-back of Kings Run shows another vision of what can be achieved through cooperation and mutual respect. “Eco-tourism and cultural interpretation at Kings Run (together with Preminghana) can provide years of economic opportunity for the local Aboriginal people. takayna is a wondrous landscape that could rival all of Tasmania’s tourism experiences, especially for the cultural heritage aspects …