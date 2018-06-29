Jobs for the boyzzzzzzzzzz ... ?

The Hag has some news to report ... it seems former Minister for Energy Matthew Groom - who quit the government before the election and oversaw the disastrous and very costly Basslink failure which led to the importation of some 40 diesel generators - has a five-year sojourn on the Administrative Appeals Tribunal ...

Groom’s appointment is from August 2018 - 5 years - and he is a senior member ...

Jobs for the boyzzzzzzzzzz????

*The Hag is Tasmanian Times’ scurrilous gossip monger ...