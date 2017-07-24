Investing for kids (Part 2) - The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Quick recap: In Part 1, I explained why investment bonds make terrible investments for kids. They’re the ‘bad’. Today, I’m bringing you the ‘good’, but let’s get ‘ugly’ out of the way first.

Really ugly, actually. These things are the shit sandwich of the investment world

Take a investment bond. Season it with some aggressive, parent-shaming marketing, add a side of wallet-gouging fees, and top with penalties if your kids don’t turn out to be academics. Ladies and gentleman, let me present to you Australian Scholarships Group.

When you deconstruct this crap sandwich, here’s what you get - an investment bond with a management fee of 1.6%, plus $60 every year for your troubles.

A return that barely matches inflation (if at all). A tax structure that guarantees a lot of parents (and kids) will be hit with extra tax when they make a withdrawal for education purposes. Not to mention your Family Tax Benefit will take a beating.

Want more? If you tick the ‘scholarship’ box and you kid doesn’t progress to higher education, you don’t get any earnings at all. That money gets ripped out of your account, and given to the kids that go on to post-secondary studies.

Seriously folks, you’re better off stuffing your cash in a shoebox that letting this crowd anywhere near it.

I could go on, but I think you get my point. Plus these people are litigious, and if I told you what I really think of ASG, I’d be tied up in Court for the rest of my life.

There’s a better way to invest for your kids. Let’s take a bite.

Fifty Shades of Tax Office Grey

Suppose you’ve saved some money up for little Sebastian, and you decide to buy shares with it.

Every year, you get a dividend, which you deposit into Seb’s bank account.

Then five years down the track, you find yourself hard up for cash, pocket the dividend, then sell the shares to pay Seb’s school expenses.

Who declares the dividends? Who cops the Capital Gains Tax?

Probably you. I say probably, because even the ATO is as clear as mud when it comes to holding investments for kids.

There’s another way, which is better, but still not foolproof.

When you buy the shares, you make it clear that Sebastian is the beneficial owner, and you’re just looking after his shares. So you’d name your share trading account something like this:

Naked Guy