*Pic: ROB WALLS. Richard Flanagan’s memorable speech to an anti-pokies rally in Cascade Park a month ago. The speech was before thousands of people. Read the speech: HERE
Commenting on today’s decision by CUB (Carlton and United Brewery), Bob Brown said;
“It’s a great decision by a company with community interests front and centre.”
“This is an iconic brand protecting an iconic mountain.
“Tasmania will doubly celebrate.
“We will be raising a stubby of Cascade tonight,” Bob Brown said.
Bob Brown, amongst others met with CUB executives in the past 12 months.
• ABC: No Cascade Brewery land for Hobart’s kunanyi/Mt Wellington cable car proposal
Show Comments
Comments (0)