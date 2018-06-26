‘Iconic brand moves to protect iconic mountain ... Brown’

*Pic: ROB WALLS. Richard Flanagan’s memorable speech to an anti-pokies rally in Cascade Park a month ago. The speech was before thousands of people. Read the speech: HERE

Commenting on today’s decision by CUB (Carlton and United Brewery), Bob Brown said;

“It’s a great decision by a company with community interests front and centre.”

“This is an iconic brand protecting an iconic mountain.

“Tasmania will doubly celebrate.

“We will be raising a stubby of Cascade tonight,” Bob Brown said.

Bob Brown, amongst others met with CUB executives in the past 12 months.

• ABC: No Cascade Brewery land for Hobart’s kunanyi/Mt Wellington cable car proposal