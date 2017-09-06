I will give these most interesting objects to the QV ...

As Robin Charles Halton (in Comments) is seemingly bored with the face of Abetz I will try a different tack ...

I am exhibiting at the Sydney Antique dealers Fair at Randwick ( from Wednesday this week ) these two rare and most interesting glass objects.



They are 40 cms long and date circa 1860.

What are they?

Senator Eric Abetz - with nothing to fear - could now like Senator Derryn Hinch* refer his status to the High Court.

If Abetz is cleared I will give these most interesting objects to the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery in honour the occasion!

• *ABC: Derryn Hinch cleared over citizenship concerns, not going to High Court

