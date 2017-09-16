How (Not) to Run a Modern Society on Renewable Energy

*Pic: An electricity pylon smashed during South Australia’s blackout … which was blamed by the Federal Libs on renewable energy. Montage: Ted Mead

For people who may be perplexed by the current energy debate (and who isn’t?) here is a nice educational article that goes back to basics and explains what is in store for us as we try to transform society to run on dilute energy forms …

The sobering reality is that we can’t run our present society like that, as much as we may dream of doing so. The monstrous edifice of modern industrial consumer society was founded upon, and is underpinned by, that extremely dense form of energy – fossil fuels – that were gifted to us by millions of years of geological history ...

... But which has had its day.

We have to get past the masculine obsession that all we need to do is switch over the engine.

At some point we need to get past the popular romantic view that non-sustainable society can be powered via renewable energy. At some point we will have to openly face up to the other three quarters of the energy equation.

The most important part: The unpopular, relegated part of the equation. The bit that’s to do with reframing how we do things.

And then placing that challenge at the top of our to-do list.

• Read the full article in Low-Tech magazine HERE

*Chris Harries is an environmental educator specialising in energy supply & demand issues. He is a member of the Climate Tasmania advisory body and has played a major role in the uptake of domestic rooftop solar in Tasmanian communities. He has been writing on environmental and social advocacy issues since the mid 1970s.