Has Tasmania’s Parks & Wildlife Service lost the plot big time?

Most Tasmanians are fully aware that our National Parks are rapidly becoming tourist development venues, and easily accessible commodities for insensitive developers to financially exploit. Though now it seems the managing authority themselves are also going off the rails big time!

So what happened to maintaining our natural heritage for preservation and posterity?

These days whether it be a government, council body or lobby group that comes up with an idea for development, then momentum quickly moves into gear as feasibility study cash is handed out willy nilly, and before we know it things begin to go awry all too rapidly.

Whilst the Liberals’ insensitive commercial hut mania proceeds, Parks and Wildlife management ideology also is heading down the wrong track!

It is rumoured that Parks and Wildlife have thrown the idea around of cutting a mature midstream Myrtle tree half way up Tasmania’s most aesthetic waterfall. Why? Because some tourists (one or more, who knows) claim that the waterfall would look more picturesque without that gracious central myrtle.

This beggars belief that a heritage management agency should consider altering the landscape just because some people without an understanding of natural creativity think the landscape would be improved in beauty through reckless modification.

What about the majority of people who I’m sure find the myrtle a highly appealing feature with the falls.

This is not a new event. Many years ago when the Liffey Falls reserve was managed by Forestry Tasmania, there were apparently complaints about a midstream log jammed in the falls. As a result the log was removed, but the question was never asked to those who saw the log as a defining and creative photo subject whether it should remain.

This is human folly at its zenith.

What will be the next suggestion, cut some of the pencil pines on the Dove Lake shoreline because someone might find it conflicts with their ideal photo compositions?

But this wasn’t the only loony concept circulating the parks’ meeting room. With the recent upgrades of the Russell Falls access track it was mooted that a cable trench should be dug all the way up to the base of the falls to provide a wifi signal, and no doubt another instagram photo opportunity station.

Such a trench would have unearthed some of the 300+ year-old giant tree ferns along the final narrow corridor. Fortunately this didn’t eventuate but the fact that parks considered it is an ominous sign for other dumbo insensitive proposals that may get up at our iconic tourist destinations at some stage!

What a fiasco our beautiful places are facing!

Ted Mead has seen the current gross mismanagement of our national parks and wild places painfully coming for some time, and is mystified at the alienation of nature from the people who have been given the statutory duty to protect our treasured places. Ted believes stewardship of our environment is the responsibility of the greater community, and not of those who are willing to toe the political line for their own personal gain.