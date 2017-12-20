Greetings from the Tarkine’s elusive waterfalls ...

*Pic: Liam’s Falls – The Tarkine’s grandest tumbles dramatically into a rainforest-clad ravine

Hidden deep in the remote enclaves of the Tarkine await new discoveries.

‘Seek and ye shall find’ – Sometimes I go searching for them, and sometimes they appear through serendipity. Regardless to what eventuates, the cascade of water amidst rainforest is one of the most splendid sights to behold.

The following images are mostly unknown or rarely visited waterfalls, which highlights the unfolding mystery and reverence to the Tarkine’s wild reaches.

Even in this 21st century there are natural delights yet to stumble upon.

All the more reason to protect this priceless region!





*Ted Mead is out there enthusiastically exploring the remote regions of the Tarkine whenever he can. Ted admits that the dedication of this vast expanse of wild land into a secure reserve has become an obsession, and is constantly bewildered as to why in the 21st century Australia’s largest tract of contiguous rainforest remains unprotected.