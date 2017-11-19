Geoffrey Dyer’s genius ...

Road to Lake Dobson



Richard Flanagan and his mate Geoffrey Dyer



Geoffrey Dyer at the opening ...



Lake Repulse incident (2)



Geoffrey Dyer at work ...

GEOFF DYER Recent paintings 15 November - 10 December 2017



Arguably Tasmania’s most prominent landscape painter, Geoff Dyer became nationally known after winning the 2003 Archibald Prize with his powerful portrait of Tasmanian environmentalist, writer and friend, Richard Flanagan (who did the poignant launch speech).

Geoff’s expressive landscape paintings reflect Tasmania’s unique environment and are an important part of our cultural history. Dyer has exhibited throughout Australia and internationally over the last 40 years, including shows in Singapore, Guangdong and New York.



“Geoff and I have worked together for the past seventeen years, this is his seventh solo exhibition in Hobart with Despard. I have taken his paintings to at least twenty art fairs around Australia and twice to the US. We have a good understanding of what is expected of each other.

Studio visits over recent months have reinforced my understanding and appreciation of how much Geoff puts into his work both physically and emotionally. Once a new canvas is started, he is compelled to work it until he is happy. I have seen Geoff after an 8-hour session on a major 6 x 8 (painting from the shoulder) drained, but satisfied …until the next one.

I view this exhibition as a collective of suites; the Hogarth Falls near Strahan, Lake Pedder and Strathgordon oils balanced by the block of watercolours - classic Dyer.

In September this year, a day trip to Mt. Field was planned with a close friend. This journey inspired six powerful, evocative oils (we had a big dump of snow in the highlands a couple of days before), looking at these works now I feel like I am in the passenger seat heading towards Mt. Dobson and the ominous snow clouds.

Take the journey with Geoff through his paintings, knowing that this is a significant historic exhibition.”

*Steven Joyce is the owner of Despard Gallery

• Despard here: “What a Geoff Dyer day, wild, hot, thunderous, torrential and overwhelming”