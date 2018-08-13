‘Future of the East Coast’

East Coast Alliance and Freycinet Action Network ...

and 12 other east coast groups invite you to join this important public meeting called to highlight issues confronting the magnificent East Coast of Tasmania.



1.10pm sharp to 2pm Tuesday 21 August 2018

Hobart Town Hall, 50 Macquarie Street

Music by ANGE BOXALL

Guest Speakers

MC Martin Flanagan

Tim Chesterman

Sophie Underwood

Dr Eric Woehler

Other speakers TBA

Representatives from all political parties have been invited to speak

The Cambria Green zoning amendment proposed for Swansea is just one of a number of massively scaled, high intensity, inappropriate developments that would change forever Tasmania’s magnificent East Coast. It would set a precedent that would reverberate right across Tasmania and beyond.

The draft Freycinet Master Plan is also generating growing concern. Do we want a privatised Visitor Centre, incursion into the National Park and pressure on already struggling infrastructure?



WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT MORE THAN EVER! PLEASE FORWARD THIS INVITATION TO FAMILY AND FRIENDS.

We must pack Hobart Town Hall. We must let our representatives know the community is deeply concerned about the lack of vision and planning at all levels of government that could lead to the destruction of our precious and unique Brand Tasmania.

CO-HOSTING GROUPS

Beaumaris Action Network | BirdLife Tasmania | Earth Ocean Network | East Coast Alliance | Freycinet Action Network | Friends of Four Mile Creek | Friends of Blue Tier | Marine Protection Tasmania | National Parks Association of Tasmania | North East Bioregional Network Inc. | Seymour Community Action Group Inc. | St Helens Point Progress Association | Tasmanian Conservation Trust | The Wilderness Society (Tasmania) Inc.

The East Coast Alliance relies on the generosity of its supporters.

EAST COAST ALLIANCE

