East Coast Alliance and Freycinet Action Network ...
and 12 other east coast groups invite you to join this important public meeting called to highlight issues confronting the magnificent East Coast of Tasmania.
1.10pm sharp to 2pm Tuesday 21 August 2018
Hobart Town Hall, 50 Macquarie Street
Music by ANGE BOXALL
Guest Speakers
MC Martin Flanagan
Tim Chesterman
Sophie Underwood
Dr Eric Woehler
Other speakers TBA
Representatives from all political parties have been invited to speak
The Cambria Green zoning amendment proposed for Swansea is just one of a number of massively scaled, high intensity, inappropriate developments that would change forever Tasmania’s magnificent East Coast. It would set a precedent that would reverberate right across Tasmania and beyond.
The draft Freycinet Master Plan is also generating growing concern. Do we want a privatised Visitor Centre, incursion into the National Park and pressure on already struggling infrastructure?
We must pack Hobart Town Hall. We must let our representatives know the community is deeply concerned about the lack of vision and planning at all levels of government that could lead to the destruction of our precious and unique Brand Tasmania.
CO-HOSTING GROUPS
Beaumaris Action Network | BirdLife Tasmania | Earth Ocean Network | East Coast Alliance | Freycinet Action Network | Friends of Four Mile Creek | Friends of Blue Tier | Marine Protection Tasmania | National Parks Association of Tasmania | North East Bioregional Network Inc. | Seymour Community Action Group Inc. | St Helens Point Progress Association | Tasmanian Conservation Trust | The Wilderness Society (Tasmania) Inc.
